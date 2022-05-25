You don’t want to miss this stunning Pixel 6 Pro deal

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone without spending over the odds then this big saving on the excellent Pixel 6 Pro is certainly worth a look.

Comfortably taking a spot as one of our favourite phones of the last 12 months, the Pixel 6 Pro is an easy recommendation. And now it’s much more affordable, thanks to this big saving.

Currently you can grab Google’s flagship phone for £699, that’s £150 off the previous RRP of £849. This 18% saving makes for a very tempting price.

Get the Pixel 6 Pro for £699 You can grab Google’s flagship phone for £699, that’s £150 off the previous RRP of £849. This 18% saving makes for a very tempting price. Amazon

Save £150

£699 View Deal

This price is available for all three colours of the phone and it’s for the 128GB model. If you want the larger 256GB model – ideal if you plan on storing a lot of offline content on the phone – then this is available for £100 more at £799.

While Google has announced the Pixel 7 series is coming later in the year, the 6 Pro remains an excellent choice. It’s powered by Google’s supremely capable 5G Tensor chipset, has three of the best cameras on any phone we’ve reviewed and uses its AI skills for a smattering of very clever features, including smart translation and dictation.

There’s decent, if not amazing battery life along with fast wired and wireless charging, an IP68 rating and a lovely 120Hz OLED display that packs seriously high brightness levels. You’ll also be first in line for new Android updates as they become available, starting with Android 13 later in 2022.

In our glowing 4.5/5 star review, we said “The Pixel 6 Pro is the most advanced phone Google has ever made, featuring a new reworked triple sensor rear camera, LTPO variable refresh rate screen and the firm’s new Tensor silicon. These features, plus its new Android 12 software, add up to earn it a place as one of 2021’s best camera and Android phones.”