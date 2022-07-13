 large image

You don’t want to miss this incredible Switch OLED and Fire Emblem deal

Prime Day is in full swing and we’ve found an incredible deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED bundled with the new Fire Emblem Warriors game.

We’ve found some amazing gaming deals for both the PS5 and Xbox in honour of Prime Day, but now we’ve found an incredible deal that any Nintendo fans should take note of.

This discount bundles together a Switch OLED as well as the new Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes game, all for just £322.99. Originally, these products would cost £359.99, meaning that you’re saving £36.99 in total.

Snatch up this incredible OLED Switch bundle during Prime Day

Snatch up this incredible OLED Switch bundle during Prime Day

It’s the perfect time to expand your gaming collection as in honour of Prime Day Amazon is offering up a Nintendo Switch OLED bundled with the new Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes game for under £330.

  • Amazon
  • Save £36.99 with this deal
  • Now just £322.99 for this bundle
View Deal

And not only are you getting a great offer, but you’re also getting the Switch OLED model, which packs an OLED screen. This means better colour contrast and punchier colours overall, with the screen looking vibrant and immersive, according to our review.

The Switch OLED also has the added benefit of portability, meaning that you can keep gaming no matter where you are. We also liked how long the battery lasts, meaning that you can start up a new game in the middle of a train journey without having to worry about your console dying out.

The latest Fire Emblem Warriors title also garnered an impressive 4.5/5 stars from us, with our review noting how entertaining the hack and slash gameplay was.

There are also multiple storylines to engage with in Three Hopes with various characters and areas that players can explore for hours on end. This bundle is ideal for anyone who wants to delve into a new adventure, as you can start playing this game straight out of the box with your new console.

We recommend that anyone interested in this deal act fast, as a lot of the other variations of this bundle have already sold out. At such a low price this is a fantastic deal, especially since it includes the high-end Switch OLED and a recently released Nintendo game.

If you’re interested in even more great discounts and offers, make sure you check out our live deal feed, as we’re constantly updating it whenever a new tech deal comes in.

