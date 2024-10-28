Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You don’t need to wait for Black Friday to save big on this Shark Vacuum

Whether you have pets or just need a powerful vacuum to take the hassle out of housework, this early Black Friday offer on the corded Shark Upright cleaner is not one to be missed.

Not only is the Shark Classic Anti Hair Wrap Upright Pet Vacuum (NZ801UKT) already seeing a massive £120.99 price drop, but if you enter the code SNSAVE20 at the checkout then you’ll nab an extra 20% off. That makes the grand total just £143.20.

Sporting Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap technology, an included Pet Tool and impressively powerful suction, the Shark NZ801UKT is the perfect companion for busy family life.

The main DuoClean floorhead is made up of two motorised brush-rolls which means you can clean across hard floors and carpets without needing to switch out tools. Plus as it’s enhanced with Shark’s anti-hair wrap technology, any hair is actively separated and removed from the brush-roll for tangle-free cleaning.

That’s not the only floor tool that’s included. In fact, Shark also throws in an upholstery attachment, a two-in-one duster crevice tool and a bristle-brushed Pet Tool for removing embedded pet hair from surfaces. 

Thanks to its 8m long power cord and a stretch hose, the Shark NZ801UKT boasts a further reach across the house negating the need to keep unplugging the vacuum. Plus with Lift-Away technology, the Shark NZ801UKT instantly and easily transforms into a portable vacuum, making tackling stairs, furniture and even the car much easier. 

We gave the Shark NZ801UKT a 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “An exceptionally powerful vacuum cleaner, the Shark NZ801UKT can tackle any surface with ease, and its floor head won’t get tangled with hair thanks to the Anti Hair Wrap tech.”

Now just £143.20, the Shark NZ801UKT is a genuine bargain vacuum cleaner that sports powerful suction, anti hair wrap technology and heaps of useful tools that make vacuuming that much easier.

