You don’t need Prime to save nearly 50% on Amazon’s iPad rival

Max Parker
Editor

If you’re not a Prime member and feel like you’re missing out on the savings during this Prime Day shopping period, we’ve found something to keep you happy – a huge saving on the Amazon Fire Max tablet.

Listed as a ‘Limited Time Deal’ rather than a ‘Big Deal Days’ deal, you can now save 48% on the flagship tablet – taking the RRP of £249.99 all the way down to a very tempting £129.

Considering this is a tablet with a very nice 11-inch display, good display, 64GB of storage and Alexa that price is hard to resist.

Amazon frequently discounts its own tech, and we rarely recommend paying full price for these Fire tablets as they’re on sale so often.

However, this is the first time this model has dropped to this price, with a previous low being £134.99 during the Black Friday 2024 shopping season. Amazon has also sold it for £249.99 for multiple months across 2024.

(You can see the price history of the device above)

Is the Amazon Fire Max 11 worth buying?

Amazon Fire Max 11 on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Can an Amazon Fire tablet really be a productivity device?

Pros

  • Much more premium design than other Fire tablets
  • Great all-day battery life
  • Solid 11-inch 2K display

Cons

  • Limited app availability
  • Very slow to charge

Amazon has typically focussed on low-end tablets, so the Fire Max 11 marks something of a change in direction. This is a much more solid-feeling tablet, with great build quality and an overall look that’s not far off an iPad. Compared to the previous Fire tablets, most of which were made solely from plastic, the aluminium body here is much nicer.

The 11-inch IPS display has a sharp 2K resolution with excellent contrast, and the battery life is far better than the Fire HD 10 Plus. Performance is great for the price, and it is tied into the Prime ecosystem with excellent support for apps like Kindle and Audible.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Fire Max 11 review

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years.

