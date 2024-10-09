You don’t need Prime to save nearly 50% on Amazon’s iPad rival

If you’re not a Prime member and feel like you’re missing out on the savings during this Prime Day shopping period, we’ve found something to keep you happy – a huge saving on the Amazon Fire Max tablet.

Listed as a ‘Limited Time Deal’ rather than a ‘Big Deal Days’ deal, you can now save 48% on the flagship tablet – taking the RRP of £249.99 all the way down to a very tempting £129.

Considering this is a tablet with a very nice 11-inch display, good display, 64GB of storage and Alexa that price is hard to resist.

Save £120 on Amazon Fire Max 11, Now Just £129! Grab the highly-rated Amazon Fire Max 11 now for just £129, slashed from its original price by a whopping £120! That’s an incredible 48% discount. Don’t miss this fantastic deal on Amazon’s premium tablet, only while stocks last! Amazon

Save 48%

£129 View Deal

Amazon frequently discounts its own tech, and we rarely recommend paying full price for these Fire tablets as they’re on sale so often.

However, this is the first time this model has dropped to this price, with a previous low being £134.99 during the Black Friday 2024 shopping season. Amazon has also sold it for £249.99 for multiple months across 2024.

Our experts will be searching through all the savings and bringing you all the best Prime Big Deal Days deals as we find them with our live blog.

(You can see the price history of the device above)

Is the Amazon Fire Max 11 worth buying?

Can an Amazon Fire tablet really be a productivity device? Pros Much more premium design than other Fire tablets

Great all-day battery life

Solid 11-inch 2K display Cons Limited app availability

Very slow to charge

Amazon has typically focussed on low-end tablets, so the Fire Max 11 marks something of a change in direction. This is a much more solid-feeling tablet, with great build quality and an overall look that’s not far off an iPad. Compared to the previous Fire tablets, most of which were made solely from plastic, the aluminium body here is much nicer.

The 11-inch IPS display has a sharp 2K resolution with excellent contrast, and the battery life is far better than the Fire HD 10 Plus. Performance is great for the price, and it is tied into the Prime ecosystem with excellent support for apps like Kindle and Audible.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Fire Max 11 review

Looking for a different deal?