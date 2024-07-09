You don’t need Prime to get Amazon’s latest laptop bargain

If you’re waiting for next week’s Prime Day event to grab a new laptop, this Asus notebook deal doesn’t require a Prime subscription.

The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED is currently £204.99 off. You can net the laptop for just £545, which is a 27% saving on the £749.99 RRP.

This laptop (Model X1505ZA) may be eligible for a free Prime trial that’ll serve you through the shopping event and secure fast delivery for those without a subscription.

The well-specced notebook includes a 15.6-inch full HD OLED display with peak brightness of 600nits. It also supports 100% of the DCI-P3 Colour Gamut.

There’s a twelfth generation Intel Core i5 processor (12500H) with 4.5GHz max clock speed. That’s paired with 16GB RAM and a 1TB PCIE SSD. It’s also a durable machine as it complies with the US MIL-STD 810H military standard.

Naturally, it comes with Windows 11 Home. The design includes a 180-degree, lay-flat hinge and includes a physical webcam shield, a keyboard fingerprint sensor, and dedicated function buttons for camera and mic to improve your privacy.

Unlike plenty of modern laptops, there’s an abundance of I/O ports too. It includes one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, HDMI output, and an audio combo jack.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but the Vivobook series remains popular among our laptop testers and the public alike. This £200+ discount shouldn’t be slept on.