You can’t turn down the Apple Watch SE at this price

The Apple Watch SE 2 is selling at a crazy-low price for Prime Day.

Amazon is offering Apple’s entry-level (but definitely not cheap-and-cheerful) smartwatch for £192, which is a 12% saving on the £219 RRP. And yes, Apple is still selling it for that price.

Just to be clear, this is for the smaller 40mm model, so those with larger wrists, or who want the larger display, might want to step up to the 44mm model. That’s on sale for Prime Day 2024 too, though at a slightly less impressive 11% discount.

We’ve featured the Midnight black Sports Loop variant here, but the deal applies to any colour and either of the strap types, with the other being the rubbery Sports Band.

With all that taken into account, you’re getting a brilliant smartwatch here. We awarded the Apple Watch SE 2 an impressive 4.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “a basic, affordable and very good smartwatch for iOS users.”

We particularly dig how it offers most of the best Apple Watch features in a way cheaper package than the rest of the range. Needless to say, that applies double in the wake of this Prime Day deal.

Another key part of the appeal is Apple’s WatchOS software. It continues to make the Apple Watch the premiere smartwatch platform, bar none. We also found its tracking abilities to be extremely accurate, which makes this a great choice if you’re after a good fitness wearable deal this Prime Day.

You’ll appreciate the ability to customise your Apple Watch SE 2 with a huge market in after sales loops, both official and third party.

If you’re an iPhone user looking to break into the smartwatch market, but you don’t have megabucks to spare, this is the one Prime Day deal you should be focusing on.

