You can’t say no to this phenomenal MacBook Air M2 deal

Chris Smith

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is one of the best ultra portable productivity laptops around and this new deal brings the cost down to a bargain price.

Amazon is selling the MacBook Air M2 for just £903, which is a 10% discount on the £999 asking price. The cheapest price is available on the space grey variant of the laptop. You’ll get free delivery via Amazon Prime and which means you’ll have this laptop in your possession with a quickness.

MacBook Air M2 deal makes laptop choice a no brainer

Save £97 on the MacBook Air M2 model, which brings the price down to £903.

As well as the second-generation M-Series processor, this particular model has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This is the MacBook Air M2 model with the 13.6-inch Retina display, rather than the 15-inch model.

In our view, the MacBook Air M2 offers the best value in the range, with the M3 version not offering too great a leap in terms of performance, and an identical design, battery life and display tech. In our benchmarking tests the M3’s CPU performance offers around a 20% boost over the M2.

With this deal the M2 version is £197 cheaper than the £1,099 base price for the 13-inch M3 model. In our review, the M2 version earned a 4.5 star review from a possible five.

MacBook Air M2 laptop
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Still fantastic machine that comes at a steep price.

Pros

  • Fantastic performance
  • Sleek, updated design
  • Excellent keyboard and trackpad
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Expensive starting price and upgrades
  • More colours would have been nice
  • The M1 version remains an excellent buy for less

Our reviewer, Trusted Reviews Editor Max Parker praised the fantastic performance, sleek design, excellent keyboard and trackpad and the long battery life. It was also the model that brought back MagSafe charging and the great display offers 500 nits of brightness.

“In 2024, the MacBook Air M2 (2022) remains one of the best laptops around. You get a top-notch display and a luxurious portable design,” Max wrote.

“Battery life is some of the best on the market, while the M2 processor doesn’t just chew through basic tasks but is more than capable of running through more ‘pro’ tasks with ease.”

