You can still save 26% on this fantastic Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer

Jon Mundy

Black Friday is officially over, but you can still secure a huge saving on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer.

Amazon is selling the Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer for £199.99 right now, which is a 26% saving on its usual price of £269.99. It’s only available for a limited time, though, so be quick.

If you somehow came through the Black Friday period without securing yourself an air fryer deal – perhaps you were waiting for pay day – the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is as good a bet as any.

Our Home Technology editor David Ludlow reviewed this air fryer at launch, and spoke of it in glowing terms. In his 4.5 out of 5 review, David called the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer “Easy to use, powerful and producing excellent, even results”.

The main talking point here is the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer’s cavernous 10.4L cooking compartment, which can either be used as one large compartment, or split into two smaller cooking areas using the provided divider. David found that the single draw provided more than enough room for a large chicken and accompaniments.

When you divide the compartment up, you’ll find that you can cook at two completely different temperatures, and effortlessly sync up the cooking for perfectly prepared meals.

It’s dead easy to get up and running, with an excellent quick-start guide running through cooking modes like max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and prove. It’ll also supply cooking times and temperatures for common dishes.

Temperatures can go up to an impressive 240C in the aforementioned Max Crisp mode, which supplies super-crispy results on hash browns and the like.

If you need a little more flexibility than most air fryers can provide, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is a perfect pick. Especially now that the price has dropped below the magic £200 mark.

