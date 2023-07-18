Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can still get Prime Day’s incredible Pixel Watch deal

You can still buy the Google Pixel Watch at its Prime Day deal price over on Amazon.

The retailer’s Prime Day sales event might be a week in the rearview mirror by now, but some of the best savings are sticking around a little longer.

Take this Pixel Watch deal. Last week, during Prime Day, it dropped to a temptingly low price of £236 – a 30% saving on its £339 RRP. Rather that slip back towards that previous price, however, you can still make the same saving on this sleek smartwatch.

It’s a great price for one of the better Wear OS smartwatches on the market. We scored the Pixel Watch a respectable 3.5 stars out of 5 in our review late last year, calling it “a very good showcase for a pure, more likeable version of Wear OS”.

The Pixel Watch benefits from a crisp, curved, always-on 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, meanwhile, means that you get some excellent fitness tracking features included as standard.

Again, though, the main selling point of the Pixel Watch is its WearOS UI. It’s right up there with Apple’s WatchOS as the best smartwatch operating system in the business. We like it a lot, and you can bet that Google will keep on supporting its first smartwatch for some time to come.

One thing that could always be held against the Pixel Watch prior to this deal was that it felt a little pricey. That’s no longer the case, for at least as long as this deal lasts.

