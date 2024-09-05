You can save £300 on the iPad Pro M4 – but you’ll need to be quick

The high-end iPad Pro M4 has picked up a rare discount on Amazon, but stock is limited so you’ll need to act fast.

You can now Save a massive £300 and nab the 512GB iPad Pro 13-inch M4 with Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity for just £1399 in this rare Amazon deal. With just a few products left in stock, you’ll want to snap this up fast if you’ve had your eye on an upgrade.

If you were to buy this model from Apple, it would set you back £1699. It’s still expensive, but a £300 saving can’t be sniffed at.

Boasting a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, the iPad Pro M4 delivers exceptional brightness, contrast and colour accuracy regardless of whether you’re multitasking between apps, graphic designing or streaming the latest blockbuster. The display even boasts a 120Hz refresh rate which makes scrolling and swiping look and feel smooth.

At just 5.1mm, the iPad Pro M4 claims the title of the “thinnest Apple product ever”, plus at just 579g, it’s the perfect tablet for carrying around effortlessly. This model is also fitted with cellular connectivity which means the internet can be accessed while you’re on the move, without needing a Wi-Fi network. You’ll need a 5G-ready SIM or eSIM (sold separately) to make the most of this feature.

The iPad Pro features two cameras on-board, including a 12MP rear lens that can shoot 4K video and a landscape-facing 12MP front camera. The latter boasts Portrait mode for pre-level selfies and is also fitted with Apple’s Centre Stage technology which cleverly ensures you always keep in frame during video meetings.

We gave the iPad Pro M4 a 4.5-star rating with Editor Max Parker stating “Is the iPad Pro M4 2024 the best tablet I have ever reviewed? Yes, there’s no question about it.”

He concludes: “This is Apple’s hardware at its very best.”

Any Apple fanatic will know how rare it is for a premium product to see such a substantial price drop. If you’ve been considering the iPad Pro M4 for a while, now’s your chance to get it at a bargain price.