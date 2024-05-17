Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can now get an LG TV for under £200

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s rare we see LG televisions fall below £200, but that’s what’s happened here with this offer on a 43-inch full HD TV.

Argos is currently selling this LG Q60 43-inch Smart FHD HDR TV for £175.99 when you use the 20% off coupon on the product page. Usually the retailer sells this set (model number 43LQ60006LA) for £219.99.

This set features the excellent webOS smart TV operating system, which includes access to your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix, iPlayer, itvX, All 4, Now, and Disney+.

The full HD resolution set from 2023 is backed by support for the HDR 10 standard for improved colours and contrast, while the 5 AI Processor Gen5 and Resolution Upscaler will sharpen up your imagery.

There’s built in Wi-Fi, an Ethernet connection, and Bluetooth for all your connectivity needs. There’s also support for the Alexa voice assistant for accessing content and controlling connected smart home gadgets. There’s a single USB port, 2 HDMI sockets and optical and AV connections. There’s also Miracast support for casting from your phone and laptop to the set.

We haven’t reviewed the LG Q60 2023 smart TV, but it has a 4.6 star rating from 363 reviews at the retailer, with people enthused about the picture quality and value for money. We’d say this is a decent option if you’re not looking for the most cutting edge television at the right price, or if you’re adding secondary sets for the bedrooms in your house.

With access to all of the necessary streaming apps, Wi-Fi connectivity, smart home support via Alexa and good enough picture quality to watch HD movies, this could be the cheap telly deal you’ve been waiting for.

