You can now get an iPhone 13 for this ridiculously low price

It’s now possible to grab yourself an iPhone for a downright cheap price, courtesy of Giffgaff’s iPhone 13 deal.

The network operator is offering refurbished iPhone 13 handsets in ‘Good’ condition for a price of just £249. This is a phone that was selling for £749 until fairly late in 2022.

Yes, this is for a refurbished phone, so it won’t be brand new. However, each phone comes with a 12-month warranty from Giffgaff. More generally, Giffgaff defines ‘Good’ condition as “Might have marks on the body and screen. But they run beautifully.”

Every phone goes through Giffgaff’s 30-point health check, and the battery health is guaranteed to be at 80 percent or better.

This really is a great price for an excellent phone. Our very own site editor Max Parker handed out a score of 4.5 out of 5 when he reviewed the phone at launch. We’ve also revisited that review more recently to see if the phone stands, and it certainly does.

“The iPhone 13 remains a strong upgrade for those who haven’t switched phones for a number of years, especially when the smaller updates of the iPhone 14 are taken into consideration,” Max concludes in his refreshed conclusion.

This refers to the fact that the iPhone 13’s successor, the iPhone 14, didn’t really add all that much to the formula. That keeps the iPhone 13 feeling fresh.

In terms of what Max liked about the iPhone 13, there are three key points: its much-improved battery life (this thing should comfortably last the day), its vivid OLED display, and its excellent main camera.

That display gets nice and bright, to the tune of an 800 nits maximum in general activities and 1100 nits in HDR video.

As for the camera, Apple supplied a much larger 1.7µm 12MP main camera sensor with a wide f/1.6 aperture, along with an improved Sensor Shift stabilisation. This makes for clearer, sharper shots in lower lighting.

All in all, this remains a competitive phone, especially with Apple’s excellent ongoing software support. At this price, the iPhone 13 now also a bit of a bargain.