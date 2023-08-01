Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can now get a Roku streaming stick for less than £20

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone after a cheap and effective way to turn your regular TV into a smart TV should check out this Roku Express streaming stick deal.

Amazon is now selling the Roku Express for just £19.99, which is a considerable 33% saving on its £29.99 RRP.

The Roku Express streaming stick is ideal for giving those older, smaller, and secondary TV sets around the house a second lease of life. It essentially supplies said old tech with modern streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV, as well as the terrestrial TV streaming options (iPlayer, All4 etc).

Unique to Roku devices is The Roku Channel, which supplies loads of movies and Roku Originals for you to stream for free.

What’s more, the Roku Express wraps all these services up in a crisp, modern UI, with a powerful universal search function that will show you where exactly you can stream a particular film or TV show.

The Roku Express outputs all of this content at 720p (HD). Like we said, it’s really for those less capable TV sets out there. If you’re looking to supply a similar treatment to a larger, newer 4K TV, check out the Roku Express 4K for about double the money.

We scored the Roku Express 4.5 stars out of 5 back in the day. “For an even-handed approach, and the cheapest of its kind on the market, the Roku Express is hard to beat,” we concluded.

“It’s hard to dispute what the Roku Express offers. With a comprehensive selection of apps, a straightforward interface and a neutral outlook, it challenges the Fire TV Stick and its more Amazon-focused experience.”

