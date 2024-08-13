You can now get a robot vacuum for under £100

It’s now possible to get a robot vacuum cleaner for less than £100, courtesy of a handy eBay code.

The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max typically sells for around £199 brand new. However, the Anker Refurbished Shop on eBay is currently selling it for £119 in Certified Refurbished condition.

If you apply the code HAPPY20 at checkout, you can get a further reduction on that figure, bringing it down to just £95.20. That’s less than half price.

Get the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max for less than half price The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is available for less than half price using the eBay code HAPPY20. Anker Refurbished Shop on eBay

Less than half price with code HAPPY20

Now £95.20 View Deal

To be clear, while this is a refurbished model – and thus technically second hand – it’s sourced from the manufacturer itself. Anker has restored these Eufy RoboVac 15C Max units to “Pristine, like-new condition”, and it also offers a one year guarantee.

We haven’t reviewed the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max, but if you head over to its Amazon listing, you’ll find that it has an average customer score of 4.4 out of 5 across 4,222 global ratings. That’s pretty outstanding.

What’s more, we have reviewed plenty of other Eufy RoboVac robot vacuum cleaners, and have always rated them highly. This year alone we awarded both the Eufy Clean X8 Pro and the Eufy X10 Pro Omni 4 out of 5, along with the Trusted Reviews Recommended stamp of approval.

This is a brand that knows its way around automated vacuum cleaners. In the case of the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max, you’re getting a compact circular cleaner with 2000Pa of suction across carpet and hard floors, convenient control via the free Eufy Clean app, and advanced sensors to prevent it falling off stairs and ledges.

It also packs a 100 minute run time, which is very strong for such a powerful RVC.