You can now get a Ninja air fryer for less under £70

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The single drawer Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a huge upgrade for your kitchen, enabling you to get delicious food ready quickly without powering on your energy-hogging oven.

Ninja is selling a certified refurbished Ninja Air Fryer Pro for just £67.74 once a pair of eBay promo codes are applied.

The code NINJAOCTOBER20 is applied automatically, but you can save a little more by adding the code CHILLY5 at checkout. That brings the price down from the £129.99 you’d pay when you buy this item new. Again, make sure both of those codes are applied to get the lowest possible price.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro double discount

Ninja Air Fryer Pro double discount

A double discount on a refurbished Ninja Air Fryer Pro brings the price down to under £70. Make sure the codes NINJAOCTOBER20 (added automatically) and CHILLY5 are applied.

  • eBay
  • Brand new: £129.99
  • Now £67.64
View Deal

This model is sold on eBay by the Ninja Kitchen store and has been refurbished by the manufacturer itself with official parts and accessories. It also comes with a one year warranty for a little added peace of mind. It’s also been properly cleaned too.

Considering this model only went on sale in April 2024, you’re making a big saving here. This single drawer air fryer has a smaller physical footprint than plenty of other devices in the range, making it ideal for smaller households. It’s also more energy efficient, using far less electricity than switching on the oven.

However, the 4.7L capacity is still a versatile operator and can fit a whole 1kg chicken. It offers 4-in-1 functionality with the Air Fry, Roast, Rehread, Dehydrate features offering plenty of kitchen flexibility. There’s a digital display and the ability to cook from frozen within the non-stick crisper basket.

If you want to compare your options, have a gander at the Best Air Fryer round-up comparing the very best of the products we have reviewed in detail here at Trusted Reviews. However, if you’re looking for a reliable, affordable model from the most recognised name in the game, this is a great opportunity to save some cash and have those crispy fries on the table in no time.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

