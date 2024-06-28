You can now get a Chromebook for just £150

If you’re a student or someone who just needs an affordable laptop to carry around, look no further than this Chromebook bargain.

Head on over to Amazon right now and you’ll spot one heck of a deal in its computing section, letting you nab the 2023 Acer Chromebook 314 for just £149.99. Not only is that a hefty discount on its original £249.99 asking price, but it’s also one of the cheapest prices around right now for any Chromebook.

While it’s true that for more demanding workloads, you’re better off investing in a Windows laptop or, if you can afford it, a MacBook, I do think that Chromebooks are an excellent option for most people.

Huge Acer Chromebook 314 Discount If you need a cheap laptop that’s great for productivity, you won’t find a better deal out there right now than this Acer Chromebook 314 bargain. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £149.99 View Deal

I recently made the jump to using a Chromebook as my daily workstation and I’ve been incredibly impressed with it. For starters, because the operating system is less taxing, Chromebooks can boot up incredibly quickly, and that same level of speed continues as you zip from one Chrome tab to another.

Simply put, if you do most of your workload in-browser, and use apps like Google Docs and Google Sheets, you’ll get a lot out of a Chromebook, particularly when you consider how affordable the Acer 314 is.

While we haven’t tested this exact model, it does currently have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon based on 469 customer reviews. One such customer had this to say: “This Acer is a very well-made computer with a good sized display, responsive backlit keyboard and decent specs (i5 processor, memory etc) which together provide excellent value for money. Set-up was a breeze especially if you already have Android and a Google id in place. Connection with a printer over Wi-Fi was seamless. It boots up in a jiffy and can get on to the web and on with tasks pretty much instantly.”

It’s also worth mentioning that there’s a built-in 720p webcam for any Zoom calls you need to jump on, and Acer claims that the Chromebook has a whopping 15-hour battery life which should be more than enough to get you through a day’s work.

For a low-cost laptop that still offers tons in return, you’d be hard pushed to find a better deal than this.