No, that’s not a typo, you can really bag a high-quality QLED TV for just £424.15 when you use the code POCKET15 over at Hughes’ eBay store.

The TCL 55C715K 55 QLED TV was already reduced to £499, but eBay unveiled a 15% off code this very morning that’ll nab you an extra discount on top. Unfortunately, there are only a few units left according to the page’s stock count, so it’s best not to wait around if you want to make use of the deal.

Deal: TCL 55C715K 55 QLED TV for just £424.15 (was £556)

Usually found in Samsung sets, QLED displays feature a more robust lighting system than standard UHD TVs, providing an image that’s closer to what a director intended and more lifelike in its representation of colour contrast.

There’s also support for Dolby Vision and HRD10+, giving you access to the same technology typically found within cinemas. If you’re a film buff then this is exactly what you need to recreate the true cinema experience at home.

Running on Android TV, the TCL 55C715K can pair seamlessly with your smartphone, making it easier than ever to ping content from your handset over to the big screen. There’s also Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in, so you can get straight to the content you enjoy, simply by using your voice.

In his review for the TCL 55C715K, TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney awarded the set a high four-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. He surmised: “The TCL C71’s picture requires a bit of calibration, but once done, it offers appealing image quality. It isn’t bright enough for true HDR, but the gaming performance is fast and the sound system may negate the hurry for adding an external sound system.”

Given that QLED sets tend to be a great deal pricier than what’s currently being asked here, this is a great opportunity for anyone looking to make the jump from standard UHD without breaking the bank. Just remember to use the code POCKET15 to receive the full discount.

