You can now get a 50-inch 4K TV for just £265

It’s now possible to get a 50-inch 4K TV for the cheap price of just £265, which would have been unheard of just a few years ago.

Admittedly, that’s still not a particularly commonplace thing today. It requires you to take advantage of Amazon’s brilliant deal on the TCL 50P639K, which shaves 17% off the £319 RRP.

This is a limited time deal, so we wouldn’t hang around too long.

Save 17% on the TCL 50P639K 4K TV Amazon is offering the TCL 50P639K 4K TV at a 17% discount, bringing the price down to just £265. Amazon

Save 17%

Now £265 View Deal

The TCL 50P639K is a 50-inch 4K Smart TV with a sleek bezeless design. Its clean Android TV UI grants access to Freeview TV and all your favourite streaming apps – thing Disney Plus, Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify, iPlayer, Netflix, and the like.

What with the whole Android link, you also have access to the Google Play Store, which means you can access loads of your favourite mobile games. Handily, there’s also a Game Master mode, which automatically “optimises your picture settings for the best gaming experience, with the lowest latency possible.”

The TCL 50P639K also offers support for Dolby Audio and HDR10, boosting audio and high dynamic range content respectively.

You can use either Google assistant or Alexa to control the TV with your voice, too.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model, but the TCL 50P639K carries a strong average Amazon customer rating of 4.2 out of more than 1,100 reviews, which is pretty solid. We’ve also featured a TCL TV as our pick for the Best Budget TV, so this is a brand you can trust.

It’s not the newest TV in the TCL range, having first shipped in late 2022, but TVs aren’t like smartphones. They don’t suddenly become obsolete after a year or two, and improvements tend to be incremental. This remains a very competitive 4K TV set-up, especially for the cheap price of £265.