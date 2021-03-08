You can get a 4K GoPro Hero 6 with 2 batteries for just £169.99

The GoPro Hero 6 is one of the older action cameras in the range, but it offers 4K video at 60 frames per second and, at this price it’s a serious tempter.

A certified refurbished GoPro Hero 6 in black, featuring a pair of batteries, is available in £169.99 and is sold directly from GoPro.

The original sale price from GoPro was £499, when it went on sale in 2018, so you’re getting a substantial discount on what remains a tremendous action camera. At the time we said it was “the best action camera you can buy today.”

Deal: Get the GoPro Hero 6 for just £169.99 at eBay

If you’re wondering about the scale of the refurbishment, it has a 12-month warranty and offers the same standards as GoPro cameras. The eBay deal offers free delivery and there are click and collect options too.

Despite its age, the GoPro Hero 6 has digital video stabilisation support for 4K/30fps and 1080p/120fps. There’s a rear touchscreen display, voice control and automatic uploads to the cloud over Wi-Fi. The device also has built-in GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It’s dustproof, shock resistant and is primed for underwater use as its waterproofed to 33-feet.

The company says on the eBay page: “Manufacturer Refurbished. All GoPro certified refurbished cameras have passed a rigorous testing process in a GoPro purpose built refurb facility. – Includes a starter kit of batteries, adhesive mounts and accessories – Must pass a strict 14-step testing process – Feature the same high quality standards as new GoPro cameras – May have minor cosmetic flaws (small scratches or nicks) – Lenses have been cleaned and the software reset – Item comes reboxed in official GoPro refurbished packaging – 12 month warranty is included.”

Of course, this doesn’t have the new bells and whistles of the new GoPro Hero 9, but if you’re looking for a bargain action cam, you’ll struggle to find a better deal.