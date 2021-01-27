You can get 50% off Immortals: Fenyx Rising on Switch right now

Ubisoft’s recent open world action-adventure has taken a huge plunge in price, with the Nintendo Switch version going for just £24.99 – the lowest price yet.

Given that the game launched at £49.99 not even two months ago, it’s incredible to see such a substantial price drop so quickly – even better though if the game’s been on your radar but you didn’t fancy paying out full price.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising on Nintendo Switch for just £24.99 (was £49.99)

The game received a high 4-star rating and a well-earned Trusted Reviews Recommended award, with our resident Games Editor, Jade King surmising: “If you’re after an open world experience that’s a little different from Ubisoft’s usual output, Immortals Fenyx Rising is a colourful adventure worth considering.”

If you’ve watched any trailers or gameplay footage for Immortals: Fenyx Rising, then you might have come away with a slight sense of déjà vu. To that end, let’s just say exactly what’s on your mind – Fenyx Rising has taken more than a little inspiration from Breath of the Wild.

From the open world design, climbing and stamina mechanics, amongst other things, it’s clear that Ubisoft wanted to model the game after one of Nintendo’s best titles, but that’s no bad thing.

While the game does its hardest to mimic the best elements of Breath of the Wild, it does have enough unique content to make it well worth a look for anyone who enjoyed the epic Zelda title.

The game’s story is intertwined with that of Greek mythology, with legendary Gods such as Zeus, Athena and Aphrodite all making an appearance. This backdrop bleeds heavily into the game’s aesthetic, alongside the weapons and armour you’ll equip on your journey.

If you’ve been hankering for a full-on open world adventure before Breath of the Wild 2 comes out, then this 50% price drop on Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a great deal to jump at.

