You can finally buy Ninja’s ice cream maker for under £100

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you want to easily make your own frozen desserts at home or you’re starting your Christmas shopping early, this early Black Friday deal on the Ninja ice cream maker should not be missed. 

Enter the code NINJA35 and get the Ninja Creami Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert maker for just £97.50 from Argos. Not only is that a huge £52.50 off its RRP but it’s the lowest we’ve seen the appliance drop to.

Get Ninja’s ice cream maker for under £100 with this code

Get the Ninja Creami Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert maker for under £100 from Argos, simply by entering the code NINJA35 at the checkout.

  • Argos
  • Was £150
  • Now £97.50
View Deal

With seven preset functions including Ice Cream, Light Ice Cream, Sorbet, Milkshake and even Smoothie Bowl, the Ninja Creami promises to easily transform ingredients into a wide variety of frozen treats.

Simply fill one of the included 1.4-litre dessert tubs with your choice of ingredients and freeze for 24-hours. With the Creami you can easily experiment with different recipes and know exactly what’s going into your desserts. 

To provide extra inspiration, Ninja throws in a Recipe Guide that’s packed with ideas on how you can make the most of your frozen dessert maker. 

Once your ingredients are frozen, simply place the tub into the Creami and the specially-designed Creameriser paddle will transform ice particles into a perfectly whipped and creamy texture in a matter of minutes. 

You can further personalise your frozen dessert with the Mix-In setting which evenly distributes extras to your desserts such as chocolate chips, nuts and biscuits. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Ninja Creami Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert maker yet, it currently has a near-perfect 4.7-star rating on Argos, based on over 500 customer ratings. In fact, 93% of customers say they would recommend this product. 

Whether you’re planning to buy this for yourself or as a Christmas present for someone else, with this unbelievable price drop now is a fantastic time to purchase the Ninja Creami Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert maker.

