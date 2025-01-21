You can already secure a huge discount on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G has only just hit the global market, but you can already secure a massive discount on it.

Amazon is selling the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G for just £259 right now, which is a 13% discount on the £299 RRP. That’s not all, either.

Click on the Voucher code below the price, and you’ll knock a further £30 off the price, bringing it down to just £229. That’s a £70 discount overall.

Also notable here is the provision of a two year extended warranty, which isn’t common on flagship phones, let alone budget ones like this.

We haven’t reviewed the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G just yet, but it’s undoubtedly a well-equipped phone for the money. It features a 200MP main camera, flagship-level IP68 water and dust resistance, and 45W turbo charging support for its large 5110mAh battery (though no charger is included with this year’s model).

It’s powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip, backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You also get an impressive-sounding 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

That is an extremely strong spec for a phone that’s selling for a little north of £200.

I’ve reviewed plenty of phones from the Redmi Note series in my time – including last year the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus for TrustedReviews – and have always found them to be generously specced, well-built phones at a very keen price.

You’ll nearly always get a great display on Redmi-branded phones, and this year’s effort looks no different.

While Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand tends to be focused on performance at a cut price, its Redmi phones tend to offer a little more refinement, albeit often utilising similar components. They’re a safe bet if you’re looking to spend less than £300 on your next phone.