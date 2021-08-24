Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can add Alexa to your kitchen for just £14.99 – here’s how

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

The Amazon Echo Flex, which crams an Alexa smart speaker into a small plug socket device, is now just £14.99 over at Currys PC World.

Originally available for £24.99, this pint-sized smart device can now be had with a swish £10 off – handy if you’re on the lookout for a cheaper way of adding Alexa functionality to one of your rooms.

The Echo Flex itself is just ever so slightly larger than a typical plug socket, making it a solid choice if space is at a premium in your kitchen and a larger smart speaker would be too out of place. It is worth pointing out though that the Flex’s size does limit its capabilities somewhat, and it shouldn’t be considered as a full replacement for a dedicated smart speaker.

As mentioned in our review: “Voice responses are what this smart speaker is designed for, with the speaker good enough that you can clearly hear things like the current weather forecast or responses to general questions.”

It’s because of this setback however that the Flex works best as a kitchen assistant, less so as a means for playing music but more so as a quick and easy timer, as well as for asking cooking questions on the go. Speaking from experience, the chance of burning ingredients falls exponentially if you bring a smart assistant into the mix.

Rather brilliantly, the Echo Flex has a USB a port on the bottom so that you can add extensions to expand its functionality. Add-ons include a motion sensor and a night light – the latter being particularly helpful if you want to navigate the kitchen for a late night glass of water.

As an affordable means of adding Alexa to your kitchen, the Echo Flex at £14.99 is an absolute steal, either for yourself or as an easy gift for someone else.

