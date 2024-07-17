Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Yesterday’s Sony WH-1000XM4 Prime deal just got even better

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you thought yesterday’s Sony WH-1000XM4 deal was good, wait until you hear about this one. 

The 5-star Sony headphones have plunged even further in price in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Right now, you can bag the noise-cancelling over-ears for as little as £179.99. That’s close to 50% off their £350 RRP. 

Save 49% on the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones

Save 49% on the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones

Sony’s 5-star WH-1000XM4 headphones have plummeted to just £179.99 this Prime Day. Head to Amazon before midnight to secure the noise-cancelling over-ears for 49% off their £350 RRP. 

Shop today and save £170 on the incredible Sony WH-1000XM4. You’ll want to act fast though – Prime Day ends at midnight. 

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this limited-time deal. Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to first-time subscribers, meaning you can sign up now to access all of this year’s Prime Day discounts at no cost. Just make sure to cancel the trial once you’re done. 

Are the Sony WH-1000XM4 worth buying? 

Sony WH-1000XM4 profile
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

An excellent and now more affordable noise canceller from Sony

Pros

  • Superb audio
  • Impressive noise cancellation
  • Lightweight and comfortable
  • Useful smarts

Cons

  • No IP resistance

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are Sony’s 2020 flagship over-ears. The headphones sat at the top of some of our audio best lists for two years before finally being usurped by the WH-1000XM5s in 2022. 

Cheaper than the XM5s, the Sony WH-1000XM4s remain a great pick for anyone looking for superb audio and impressive noise cancellation on more of a budget. They also offer a major upgrade over the older XM3s. 

“From the comfortable, lightweight fit, to the thorough noise cancellation, intuitive smart features and the refined audio performance, Sony has knocked it out of the park with the WH-1000XM4”, wrote TV and audio editor Kob Monney in his 5-star review. 

“They’re beaten by the WH-1000XM5 but at their lower price, I’d struggle to think of a reason not to invest in one of the best-sounding ANC headphones”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

