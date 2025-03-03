This early Xiaomi 15 Ultra offer has me gobsmacked

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is already shaping up to be one of the year’s top phones, but this offer for early adopters makes the handset even better.

For those who have yet to read our review for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, know that it’s been described by our Mobiles Editor, Lewis Painter, as “one of the best camera phones in 2025”, raising the bar to a new level, against which future phones will no doubt be compared.

Thanks to this limited time offer on Xiaomi’s website, you can get a free Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro and 120W HyperCharge power adapter with the phone, and for an extra 99p you can also throw in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit. As if that wasn’t enough, you can get a guaranteed £100 off when trading in a compatible phone of any condition. That’s wild.

I’ve seen plenty of early adopter offers in my time but never something that comes close to offering quite the same value for money as this particular one from Xiaomi. Needless to say, if you plan on picking up one of the best camera phones of 2025 (and with tons of freebies to boot) then here’s your chance.

The offer is only available until the end of March or while stocks last, so it’s best not to wait around if you want to make use of it.

Back to the phone itself, it’s probably no surprise just to look at the size of its camera bump to tell that the device can take some great pictures. Not counting the front camera, you’ve got a 50MP main, 50MP 3x floating telephoto, 200MP 4.3x periscope and a 50MP ultrawide for unbelievable versatility.

In his review, Lewis detailed: “the primary camera is an absolute joy to use. It captures crisp, vibrant, well-focused shots with the tap of a button. It feels almost effortless, and with Leica-branded shooting modes and filters on offer, the shots have more personality than those taken with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.”

The aforementioned Photography Kit kicks things up a notch with a dedicated camera grip attachment that allows the phone to function more like a dedicated handheld camera, with a tactile shutter button that amateur and professional photographers are sure to love.

While the Xiaomi 15 Ultra definitely has a premium price tag, this offer more than makes up for the expense.