Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This early Xiaomi 15 Ultra offer has me gobsmacked

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is already shaping up to be one of the year’s top phones, but this offer for early adopters makes the handset even better.

For those who have yet to read our review for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, know that it’s been described by our Mobiles Editor, Lewis Painter, as “one of the best camera phones in 2025”, raising the bar to a new level, against which future phones will no doubt be compared.

Thanks to this limited time offer on Xiaomi’s website, you can get a free Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro and 120W HyperCharge power adapter with the phone, and for an extra 99p you can also throw in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit. As if that wasn’t enough, you can get a guaranteed £100 off when trading in a compatible phone of any condition. That’s wild.

Phenomenal Xiaomi 15 Ultra bundle

Phenomenal Xiaomi 15 Ultra bundle

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is already one of the best camera phones we’ve tested in 2025, but this early offer nets you a free tablet and fast charger, £100 off via trade-in, and the 15 Ultra Photography Kit for just 99p.

  • Xiaomi
  • Free tablet and fast charger
  • Photography kit for just 99p
View Deal

I’ve seen plenty of early adopter offers in my time but never something that comes close to offering quite the same value for money as this particular one from Xiaomi. Needless to say, if you plan on picking up one of the best camera phones of 2025 (and with tons of freebies to boot) then here’s your chance.

The offer is only available until the end of March or while stocks last, so it’s best not to wait around if you want to make use of it.

Back to the phone itself, it’s probably no surprise just to look at the size of its camera bump to tell that the device can take some great pictures. Not counting the front camera, you’ve got a 50MP main, 50MP 3x floating telephoto, 200MP 4.3x periscope and a 50MP ultrawide for unbelievable versatility.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

In his review, Lewis detailed: “the primary camera is an absolute joy to use. It captures crisp, vibrant, well-focused shots with the tap of a button. It feels almost effortless, and with Leica-branded shooting modes and filters on offer, the shots have more personality than those taken with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.”

The aforementioned Photography Kit kicks things up a notch with a dedicated camera grip attachment that allows the phone to function more like a dedicated handheld camera, with a tactile shutter button that amateur and professional photographers are sure to love.

While the Xiaomi 15 Ultra definitely has a premium price tag, this offer more than makes up for the expense.

You might like…

PlayStation VR 2 now has a permanent price cut, but is it worth buying?

PlayStation VR 2 now has a permanent price cut, but is it worth buying?

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Sorry iPhone 16e, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is cheaper

Sorry iPhone 16e, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is cheaper

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED TV is at the ultimate ‘treat yourself’ price

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED TV is at the ultimate ‘treat yourself’ price

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Amazon has slashed the price of this Samsung Galaxy tablet, so act fast

Amazon has slashed the price of this Samsung Galaxy tablet, so act fast

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
The Pixel 8a is now nearly half the price of the iPhone 16e

The Pixel 8a is now nearly half the price of the iPhone 16e

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
You should sell your Xbox and buy a Meta Quest 3 headset – here’s why

You should sell your Xbox and buy a Meta Quest 3 headset – here’s why

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access