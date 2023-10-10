Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Xiaomi 13T is a mid-range steal with this Prime Day reduction

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

The Xiaomi 13T was announced less than two weeks ago at an event in Berlin – but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from discounting the mid-range smartphone as part of its Prime Big Deal Days event. 

More specifically, you can pick up the brand new Xiaomi 13T for just £448.99, a discount of £100 compared to its regular £549 RRP. That comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and is exclusively available in the black mirror finish. 

However, there is a catch: Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers. The good news is that you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to gain access to exclusive deals, along with next-day delivery, Prime Video access and all the other Prime benefits without paying a penny. 

While we’ve not yet delivered our final verdict on the Xiaomi 13T – a testament to just how new the phone is – we have gone hands-on, and we’ve extensively used the near-identical Xiaomi 13T Pro, so we’ve got a good idea of what the Xiaomi 13T can do.

In terms of hardware, the Xiaomi 13T is hard to fault for the price, boasting key specs including a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with super-fast 144Hz refresh rate, a trio of Leica co-engineered cameras and 67W fast charging that delivers a premium experience without the associated price tag. 

We praised the camera setup of the Xiaomi 13T Pro, and considering it’s identical to the cheaper Xiaomi 13T, consumers are in for a treat.

But while the Prime Big Deal Days event doesn’t officially end until tomorrow night at 23:59, there’s no guarantee that the Xiaomi 13T deal will stick around for that long – it all depends on available stock. So, if you are tempted by Xiaomi’s discounted mid-ranger, you’d better act fast.

