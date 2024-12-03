Stock up on Xbox controllers with this huge price cut

Picked up an Xbox in this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? It’s not too late to equip your console with an additional controller or two at a bargain price.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is currently just £38.21 on Amazon through the retailer’s Amazon Resale scheme. These are returned products that have been thoroughly tested to ensure they look and work as expected.

This particular offer is on items graded ‘Like new’, meaning the controller is in perfect working condition with full functionality and all essential accessories in the box, though the packaging might bear a bit of damage.

Save 30% on the Xbox Wireless Controller It’s not too late to save 30% on an Xbox Wireless Controller. Go to Amazon today to pick up an extra controller in ‘Like new’ condition for £38.21 down from £54.99. Amazon

Was £54.99

£38.21 View Deal

An Xbox Wireless Controller would typically cost you £54.99 new, making this the perfect opportunity to pick one up at a great price. Shop today to save 30% on your next Xbox controller and take one home for as little as £38.21.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is designed to be paired with the current-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. It can also connect to various Windows PC, Android, iOS and smart TV platforms.

The controller features a sculpted, geometrical design built to feel comfortable in the hand and offer control during gaming sessions.

Controls include a hybrid D-pad, triggers with textured grips and bumpers, with the buttons able to be customised and remapped to fit your preferences in the Xbox Accessories app. There’s also a Share button for capturing and sharing screenshots and recordings with friends and teammates.

The controller can be used wired or wireless depending on your device with Bluetooth connectivity onboard and the ability to switch quickly between devices. There’s also a 3.5mm jack for plugging in any compatible headset.

The controller is capable of delivering up to 40 hours of battery life on one charge, powering days of gameplay every time you pause to recharge.

