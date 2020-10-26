Need an extra controller for playing with your mates come the Xbox Series X launch? Until October 29, you can grab the updated Xbox controller in Carbon Black for just £55.99 with code POPUPOCT20.

This belter Xbox Series X controller deal is only available on eBay, and given that the controllers cost a pretty penny at a full price of £69.99, £14 off is nothing to turn your nose up at. You won’t want to be left forking out £70 to enjoy some sweet multiplayer action once that glorious next-gen console arrives.

Deal: Xbox Wireless Controller for just £55.99 (use code POPUPOCT20)

Xbox controllers have had a pristine reputation, adored by Xbox players and PC gamers alike. The robust build and comfortable grip makes these a joy to use, whether you’re a casual Fortnite fan or rabid Rainbow Six Siege soldier.

With the Xbox controller being so tried and true, there aren’t a ton of visual upgrades to last generation’s aesthetic, but some subtle tweaks are set to make all the difference.

You get the new Share button to make it easy to give your friends an insight into some of your tastiest gameplay moments, as well as the ability to screenshot those all important blink and you’ll miss it gameplay goofs.

The new controller also adopts an improved D-Pad style that you previously had to fork out upwards of £100 to get on the Xbox Elite controller. The new pad allows for smoother and more precise transitions from button to button.

Along with the new buttons, you get some pleasing tactile textures added to the triggers, bumpers and rear of the controller. Xbox has truly made the best better.

If you’re in need of another Xbox controller for Series X then this is a deal you really can’t ignore. With the regular price coming in at a wallet-draining £69.99, £55.99 looks like a rate that’s far easier to swallow.

To get that all important £55.99 price for the Xbox Wireless Controller, remember to enter code POPUPOCT20 when you hit that eBay checkout.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

