Xbox Series S Price Crash: Get the Series S for under £234 with this code

Time to act fast – the Xbox Series S has just received a rare discount over at ShopTo’s eBay store and it’s unlikely to be around for long.

Given how tricky it is these days to get your hands on a next-gen console, the fact that you can now bag one with a reduced price is almost unheard of, which is why it’s worth jumping on as soon you can.

Typically available for £249 brand new (despite what ShopTo’s original price says), you can bag the Series S for just £233.48 when you use the code SAVE20 at the checkout. Even though the code is available until midnight on July 22, I’d be surprised if stock is still available for this deal by midnight tonight.

If you want to indulge in some next-gen gaming without breaking the bank, then the Xbox Series S has always been a great shout. Even though it’s nowhere near as powerful as the Xbox Series X, it’s still capable of playing the latest Xbox games without issue.

Plus, if you sign up to Game Pass then you’ll be able to dive into a massive catalogue of must-play titles right from the get go. Bear in mind that there is no disc drive on the Series S so if you prefer physical media then I’d definitely recommend steering clear of the Series S – for everyone else, you’ll get on perfectly fine.

In our 4.5-star Trusted Reviews Recommended review for the Series S, we surmised: “The Xbox Series S is the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV, with the added performance power allowing for significantly better graphics than what’s possible with an Xbox One S. However, the stingy 364GB storage capacity is inexcusable for a console lacking a disk drive, making the expensive storage expansion an essential expense.”

If the point hasn’t already landed – this is one of the best (and only) Xbox Series S deals available right now, so if you’re in the market for one then this is the time to buy.