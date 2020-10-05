Best Prime Day Xbox Deals: Stick with Trusted Reviews to find out our predictions of the Xbox One deals dropping on Amazon Prime Day, and the best early deals available right now.

Amazon Prime Day is always one of the best opportunities to snag a gaming console on the cheap, but seeing as we’re on the cusp of a brand new generation of consoles hitting store shelves, this year’s Xbox One deals are likely to be the best yet.

Whether it’s the high-powered Xbox One X or the more affordable Xbox One S you’re after, we’ll be keeping this page updated throughout Amazon’s sale so make sure that you have it bookmarked. If you don’t want to miss on this year’s Prime Day Xbox deals, then this is the place you need to be.

Best Prime Day Xbox Deals – Early deals and predictions

Let’s face it, even though Microsoft is still promising content for the Xbox One going forward, it’ll certainly wind down the longer the new Xbox Series X/S consoles are on the market. What this doesn’t detract from however is the Xbox One’s existing library of fantastic titles that still make the console worth picking up today, if you’ve yet to buy one.

Given that Amazon will be looking to get rid of any surplus stock of the Xbox One ahead of the Xbox Series X’s release, you can almost guarantee that there will be some juicy bundles on the horizon.

Based on last year’s deals, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the Xbox One S drop to below £200 with a few games thrown in and potentially a second controller. Similarly, the Xbox One X will almost definitely see its way down to the £250 mark, and hopefully with some titles that make use of its high-powered hardware.

For anyone who’s in dire need of some immediate retail therapy, Amazon’s already got you covered with some early Xbox related deals.

Deal: Xbox One X Factory Refurbished Model for just £179.14

Deal: Xbox One S 1TB with 1-month Xbox Game Pass for just £249

Deal: Borderlands 3 (Xbox One) for just £11.79

Should I wait for the Xbox Series X?

If you’re a gamer who just has to have the cutting edge tech, then you’ll already know the answer to this question. The only reason why you’d want to invest in an Xbox One now is if you’re looking to pick up a gaming console on the cheap, or if you fancy dipping your toes into the Xbox ecosystem for the first time to see what’s up.

Once you have the Xbox One set-up, you don’t even have to spend that much on the games themselves thanks to Xbox Game Pass. For less than a tenner a month, you can dive into almost all of the Xbox One’s major exclusives, alongside some fantastic third party titles like Doom Eternal and Destiny 2.

