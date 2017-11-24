Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is back in stock and won’t last long!

The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is now available on Amazon UK after being out of stock since launch.

Available for £449.99, the 4K console is a special model of the Xbox One X, paying homage to the machine’s original codename during development.

It’s a lovely bit of hardware, with the console and controller embellished with ‘Project Scorpio’ to show your dedication to the Xbox brand, if that tickles your fancy.

Buy now: Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition from Amazon UK

The Xbox One X is easily the most powerful console on the market right now, boasting incredible specs capable of impressive 4K performance on a range of different games alongside streaming capabilities.

We gave Microsoft’s console 9/10 in our review, and here’s a small snippet:

‘It’s the very latest in console hardware and the guarantee of smooth performance and some stonking visuals is mightily tempting.’

Buy now: Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition from Amazon UK

Have you picked up the Xbox One X yet? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter!