Xbox gamers can increase their storage on the cheap if they’re quick

Xbox Series X and S owners who find themselves struggling for storage can now secure more for a relatively cheap price.

Amazon is selling the WD_BLACK C50 1TB expansion card for £114.99. That’s a 23% saving on the £149.99 RRP, which is pretty cheap for such high-grade Xbox storage.

Save 23% on the WD_BLACK C50 Xbox expansion card The Western Digital WD_BLACK C50 1TB Xbox expansion card is available at a 23% discount for a limited time. Amazon

Save 23%

Now £114.99 View Deal

This saving is only available on the 1TB model, and it’s listed by Amazon as a ‘Limited time deal’, so we’d recommend acting fast if you’re curious.

The Western Digital WD_BLACK C50 is a device that neatly slots into the back of your Xbox, offering a massive chunk of extra storage space. Thanks to its deployment of Xbox velocity architecture, you get the same rapid access speeds of the internal storage.

Microsoft officially licensed Western Digital to make such a device last year, so compatibility won’t be an issue.

You won’t need to transfer any content back and forth either, with any games stored on the drive ready to “fire up at a moment’s notice”. The WD_BLACK C50 really is the definition of ‘plug and play’.

You’ll find that the WD_BLACK C50 is also compatible with the useful Xbox Quick Resume feature, which means that you can duck in and out of game experiences without reloading the entire lot.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

All this and the WD_BLACK C50 comes in the tidy yet rugged-looking design that Western Digital has become known for.

We haven’t reviewed this particular device as yet, but an average Amazon customer score of 4.7 out of 5 from more than 8,000 reviews speaks volumes. This thing is trusted and even loved by the vast majority of Xbox gamers that buy it.

We’ve also had plenty of experience with Western Digital as a brand, and have always rated their storage solutions highly. It’s the only brand to have two entries on our Best SSD 2024 round-up feature, which says a lot considering how hot the competition is.