Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox gamers are in for a treat with this Witcher 3 price drop

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Xbox gamers who haven’t yet experienced the genius that is The Witcher 3 should take note of this massive price drop.

Amazon is currently selling The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for Xbox Series X/S at a price of just £10.99. That’s a 63% saving on the £29.99 RRP.

Sony PS5 owners needn’t feel left out, as the same game is selling at a cut price for your platform. However, you’ll only be saving 53% on your purchase, with a final price of £13.95.

Save 63% on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for Xbox

Save 63% on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for Xbox

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is currently selling at a 63% discount on Xbox Series X/S, which is a great price for a legendary RPG.

  • Amazon
  • Save 63%
  • Now £10.99
View Deal

This is as comprehensive a version of The Witcher 3 – one of the finest RPGs around – as you’re ever likely to need. It sees the original game remastered for the current console generation, with updated visuals and improved performance. Think higher resolution textures, denser foliage, and more dynamic lighting – all at a locked 4K, of course.

The game itself still stands up as one of the finest examples of its genre here in 2024. We awarded it a full 5 out of 5 at the time, and we’d stand by that now.

“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the new RPG by which all other RPGs should be judged,” we concluded. “Not only has CD Projekt Red delivered the largest and most convincing fantasy open-world we’ve ever seen, but a storyline, quests and systems that make it an incredibly compelling place to run, ride and sail around in.”

If you’re after a game that fully immerses you in a beautiful open world, with rock solid writing and characterisation, you’ll struggle to find better.

You might like…

The Sonos Era 100 is on sale at a seriously tempting price

The Sonos Era 100 is on sale at a seriously tempting price

Jessica Gorringe 4 mins ago
The Honor Magic 6 Lite just keeps plummeting in price

The Honor Magic 6 Lite just keeps plummeting in price

Jon Mundy 53 mins ago
Sonos Era 300 is £110 off in rare discount

Sonos Era 300 is £110 off in rare discount

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
John Lewis’ secret Asus laptop deal is out of this world

John Lewis’ secret Asus laptop deal is out of this world

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
The 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is now cheaper than an iPhone 15 Pro

The 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is now cheaper than an iPhone 15 Pro

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Argos has decimated the price of the Fitbit Charge 6

Argos has decimated the price of the Fitbit Charge 6

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words