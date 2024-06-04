Xbox gamers are in for a treat with this Witcher 3 price drop

Xbox gamers who haven’t yet experienced the genius that is The Witcher 3 should take note of this massive price drop.

Amazon is currently selling The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for Xbox Series X/S at a price of just £10.99. That’s a 63% saving on the £29.99 RRP.

Sony PS5 owners needn’t feel left out, as the same game is selling at a cut price for your platform. However, you’ll only be saving 53% on your purchase, with a final price of £13.95.

This is as comprehensive a version of The Witcher 3 – one of the finest RPGs around – as you’re ever likely to need. It sees the original game remastered for the current console generation, with updated visuals and improved performance. Think higher resolution textures, denser foliage, and more dynamic lighting – all at a locked 4K, of course.

The game itself still stands up as one of the finest examples of its genre here in 2024. We awarded it a full 5 out of 5 at the time, and we’d stand by that now.

“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the new RPG by which all other RPGs should be judged,” we concluded. “Not only has CD Projekt Red delivered the largest and most convincing fantasy open-world we’ve ever seen, but a storyline, quests and systems that make it an incredibly compelling place to run, ride and sail around in.”

If you’re after a game that fully immerses you in a beautiful open world, with rock solid writing and characterisation, you’ll struggle to find better.