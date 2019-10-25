Calling all Xbox gamers, Amazon has just dropped a brilliant deal on the Xbox Live Game Pass Ultimate membership. Just £32.99 will bag you six months of access to Microsoft’s premium subscription service. That’s half what you’d normally expect to pay, but instead, you’re getting three of those months for the price of fresh air.

Any console gamers worth their salt will know that having access to online play is vital. Sharing in a game with a friend is more often than not half the fun, and even if you’re more into your single-player games, it can still be nice to have a chat over Xbox Live while you play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – Six months for the price of three Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership + 3 Months Free [Limit: One per Customer] For a limited time only, Amazon is chucking in an extra three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the house – getting you access to hundreds of games and the Xbox Live online service. Talk about a bargain.

But of course, the Xbox Game Pass doesn’t just get you connected up to the internet, it more importantly also gives you access to more than 100 of the best games from Xbox’s history, including classics from the 360 and original Xbox. You’ll also gain all the additional benefits that come with Xbox Live Gold, including 2-4 additional games provided to you for free each month.

The roster of games on the Xbox Game Pass is ever-changing – five new ones are added every month. Yesterday, for example, Game Pass owners got access to Minit, an indie adventure game developed by Jan Willem Nijman, where each play-through only lasts 60 seconds.

Today the service is receiving a much larger title, The Outer Worlds, a brand new sci-fi RPG from the team who brought us Fallout New Vegas. This is a game we’re still in the process of reviewing, but while I can’t yet give you our verdict, our first impressions are extremely optimistic.

To give you an idea of what a great deal this is, buying the Outer Worlds on its own would set you back £49.99. Even if you somehow only wanted the Game Pass just to play this one title, that’s still a saving of £17. Of course, the downside is you’ll only have access while you’re still subscribed. However, you do get a discount on all the games you access through the service, so if you decide you want to keep one or two for good it shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – Six months for the price of three Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership + 3 Months Free [Limit: One per Customer] For a limited time only, Amazon is chucking in an extra three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the house – getting you access to hundreds of games and the Xbox Live online service. Talk about a bargain.

Do be aware that this offer is only available once for each Xbox account. Upon purchasing, you’ll instantly receive two 3-month codes and you’ll need to activate each one individually. Bear in mind that the codes will expire by November 15, so you’ll need to use them consecutively, it’s no good using one and saving the other for later.

With that warning out the way, I want to enthuse that this offer is well worth it. There’s no cheaper way to access this many titles at once, so if you’ve got the time and the inclination to play a large number of games across the next six months, then grab the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now while the discount lasts.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…