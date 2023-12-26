Xbox controllers are going mega cheap for Boxing Day

If you were lucky enough to get a new Xbox Series X or Series S this Christmas then now’s your chance to stock up on controllers.

Right now, Amazon has just decimated the price of several colourful Xbox controllers, letting you nab one for just £34.99 for a limited time. Some of the variants have already jumped back up to full price so if you want to make use of this offer then it’s best not to wait around.

At the time of writing, you can get the eye-catching Pulse Red option (which is probably the tastiest pick of the bunch), as well as Shock Blue and Electric Volt on offer. Any one of these controllers would typically set you back £59.99, so for just £34.99, you’re not too far off the half price mark.

Xbox controllers are going cheap Amazon’s just brought down the price of several colourful Xbox controllers, making now the ideal time to stock up. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £34.99 View Deal

Of course, if the dust has barely had a chance to settle on your new console then you might be wondering if it’s worth stocking up on controllers so soon. It’s a fair point, but given just how many great multiplayer titles are available on Xbox, I’d argue that there’s never a bad time to bring a few extra players into the mix.

For starters, the current crop of Xbox consoles are home to the mainline Halo series (the majority of which can be played in The Master Chief Collection), most of which boast the classic splitscreen multiplayer that put Halo on the map.

That’s before mentioning the bevy of free to play multiplayer games like Fortnite and Rocket League, both of which are just begging to be played with a friend thanks to their fast-paced energy and moment to moment gameplay.

If you’re a fan of story driven games however then I’d easily recommend picking up a copy of It Takes Two. This whimsical adventure is completely designed around the co-op experience as two players need to work together and understand what the other requires in order to progress through the game. I won’t spoil the story but just know that it’s one of the most rewarding titles I’ve played in the last few years.

With all that in mind, there really isn’t a reason as to why you shouldn’t nab an extra Xbox controller (or two), especially while they’re so cheap.