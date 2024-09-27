Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox controllers are going cheap – time to stock up

Amazon’s fan favourite Xbox controller offer is back for a limited time, so if you need to replace your current set or add another to your collection, this is the time to do so.

At this point, most Xbox gamers will know that Amazon has become the go-to site for stocking up on new controllers as the retailer drops the prices of these peripherals by quite a bit at random points throughout the year.

Luckily (and just in time for the weekend), Amazon has brought the offer back once more, letting you get Xbox controllers in a range of colours for the low price of just £39.99. Given that they have an RRP of £59.99, that’s a huge 33% saving to be had whilst the offer is available.

It should go without saying but regardless of which console you play on, it’s well worth having more than one controller to hand. In the event that the controller that initially comes with your Xbox breaks down, you don’t want to be without a means of diving straight back into the game you’re playing.

There’s also the added benefit of local multiplayer to consider. The Xbox Series X/S have no shortage of great multiplayer titles to play, whether that be classic split screen co-op in the original Halo games or a spot of family-friendly adventure in the latest Lego titles, it can only be done when you have more than one controller available.

As a final point, picking up a different controller can be great better way of finding the style that works best for you. If the standard black and white options are starting to look a bit dull next to your TV, you may be better served with picking up the Astral Purple or Electric Volt options, both of which are now on offer.

It’s worth pointing out that the last time we saw a price drop of this magnitude was during Amazon Prime Day in July (way back in the summer). While Amazon’s Prime Deal Days sale is just around the corner, there’s no guarantee that the offer will return for that event, so if you’d rather be on the safe side then now’s the time to nab it.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

