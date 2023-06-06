Xbox controllers are going cheap right now

If you’ve been mulling adding a second, third (or even fourth) Xbox wireless controller to your Series S or Series X set-up, then today is certainly your lucky day.

The Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White is currently £15 off at Currys right now. From £49.99, you can grab the controller in this colour for £34.99.

£15 off the Xbox wireless controller If you’re looking to open up your gaming set-up to more people, you’ll need more controllers. Currys will get you £15 off an Xbox Wireless Controller today. Currys

Was £49.99

Now £34.99 View Deal

There are also £10 savings on the other colours – including black, blue, green, red and yellow – but the £15 on the white option is the best deal you’ll see here. Currys is also offering free next-day delivery on the product, so you’ll have it time for the weekend.

The pad is compatible with the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles as well as the Xbox One range. Gamers will also be able to use it for playing PC games that call for a control pad and also for playing Xbox Game Pass Games in the cloud.

For the Series S/X product cycle, Microsoft gave the controller a subtle tweak, refining the design with better ergonomics to fit smaller hands. There was also a redesigned D-Pad, which has a dish-like shape.

In terms of connectivity, it gained USB-C for power and charging, if you buy a battery pack, as well as Bluetooth low energy connections to your gaming devices.