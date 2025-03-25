:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Here’s your chance to stock up on cheap Xbox controllers

If you’re quick about it, you can pick up Xbox controllers in a range of colours, all at an affordable price.

In case you haven’t heard, the Amazon Spring Sale is now on, and that means there’s a ton of offers out there on the latest tech including smartphones, tablets and more, but we’ve spotted one heck of an offer that’s sure to please the gaming crowd.

Head on over to Amazon and you can pick up Xbox controllers in Astral Purple, Deep Pink and Shock Blue for just £41.99, down from £59.99. This is the perfect opportunity to add a bit of colour to your gaming set-up, beyond the typical white and black controllers bundled in with Xbox consoles.

Xbox controllers in Astral Purple, Deep Pink and Shock Blue colour variants have plummeted in price for Amazon’s Spring Sale, making this the chance to enjoy your next round of multiplayer on the cheap.

Every gamer knows at this point that you should never be in a situation where you only have one controller per console in your inventory. Even if you only plan on playing single player games, there are few things worse than encountering a fault in the only controller you have to hand, and being left out of the action until you find a replacement. Having a spare controller remedies this right away.

Alternatively, you might just want to have a second controller for use on a different device entirely. For instance, if you want to stream Game Pass titles to your Meta Quest 3 or even your iPhone 16, then you can have a dedicated controller just for those devices, and it saves you from having to constantly reconnect your original controller to your main console.

Of course, the real benefit of having an extra controller (or two) is for local multiplayer. Classic Xbox gamers will know that there’s nothing quite as fun as delving into a few rounds of deathmatch in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, but there are tons of new cooperative adventures to enjoy as well.

I recently finished playing Split Fiction and I can tell you that it’s easily one of the best co-op games I’ve ever played, featuring inventive gameplay that never allows itself to become stagnant, constantly moving on to new ideas.

Even though the Amazon Spring Sale is set to continue until next Monday (March 31st), Xbox controller deals do tend to have a notoriously short shelf life, so now’s the time to buy if you want to expand your collection.

