With over £700 off, this 65″ LG OLED TV is at one of its lowest prices yet

Alice Marshall |

There is now an unbelievable £721 discount on the LG 65-inch OLED B9PLA Smart 4K TV.

Get the big screen experience from the heart of your home with this massive saving on the 65-inch LG OLED TV, making it significantly cheaper and one of the most affordable OLED TVs to date.

LG 65" OLED 4K TV Deal

LG OLED65B9PLA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant

Enjoy a truly stunning visual experience with this OLED panelled set-up, offering Dolby Vision and Atmos Sound capabilities, HDR imaging and 4K upscaling with smart home capabilities to boot.

Currys PC World

|

Save £721

|

Now £1778

View Deal

Now £1778

|

Save £721

|

Currys PC World

Usually retailing at £2499, with this massive £721 saving you can now buy the LG OLED B9PLA 2019 model smart 4K TV for just £1778 in this Currys PC World deal.

The main star of this gorgeous set up is, of course, LG’s OLED panel, seeing individual pixels lit up to achieve a vivid, sharp picture, offering up all the small details even in the background and the shadows. It also boast true blacks with HDR imaging courtesy of Dolby Vision and Atmos Cinema, ensuring an authentic cinematic experience.

The LG B9PLA’s display also offers its Perfect Viewing Angle feature, as well as Pixel Dimming, ensuring no matter where you’re sat in the room – or the time of day – your TV is always adapting to deliver the best picture possible.

How is this achieved? With the second generation a7 processor with AI, its deep learning algorithm learns and gets to grips to ensure a better understanding of the image and sound you receive is exactly how you want it, providing fantastic 4K upscaling, too.

This is great news for gamers with the a7 processor providing a more responsive performance with minimal lagging, allowing you to achieve real-time action as you plough through an intensive gaming session.

Equipped with an easy-to-use smart interface, you can browse through your favourite streaming services all in one place, including Netflix and YouTube. Better still, with a choice of Google Assistant or Alexa, you can use voice commands to get to the root of what you want to watch, as well as being able to control your other smart home devices.

Seeing a substantial £721 price reduction, there’s never been a better time to indulge your inner film-buff and splash on a sweet 65-inch OLED TV from LG. Just be sure to make good use of this offer whilst it’s still around.

