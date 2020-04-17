With 50% off, the Echo Show 8 is back down to its cheapest price yet

You can once again purchase the Amazon Echo Show 8 for just £59.99 – but not on Amazon itself.

If you want to get your hands on the Echo Show 8 at this exceptional price before the month is out, Currys PC World has price matched Amazon’s 50% price cut and will be shipping it that much sooner.

First came smart speakers, so it seems only natural that smart displays would quickly follow with Amazon manufacturing three of its very own Echo Show devices. The Echo Show 8 sits slap bang in the middle of Amazon’s range – either side of it sit the Echo Show 5 and original Echo Show, the latter of which has a screen diameter of 10-inches.

With a screen size of 8-inches, the Echo Show 8 offers a HD display, with the speaker wedged on the back to replicate a sort-of stand. The Echo Show 8 also comes with a 1MP camera, allowing you to video call friends and family, with the ability to, when not in use, physically put a barrier in front of it with a shutter slide, as well a button for turning the camera and mic on and off, all for extra security.

But what is the point of a smart display? Well, essentially, it allows Amazon’s AI assistant, Alexa, to provide more visual results to your query, working in tandem with other smart devices like Echo speakers. These results include asking Alexa for recipes, pulling up lyrics whilst you listen to songs, or even watching something on Prime Video whilst you cook.

With compatibility with other smart home appliances, you’ll also be able to ask Alexa to show you live video feeds of smart security cameras, baby monitors and smart doorbells. On top of this, much like any other Echo device, you can ask Alexa to control the likes of Philips Hue light bulbs and Nest thermostats.

A nifty gadget that will likely enhance the daily runnings of your household, purchase now and bag it for half its RRP, down to just £59.99 on Currys PC World.

