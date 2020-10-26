Wi-Fi on the fritz? This highly recommended Mesh network is now under £150

Suffering from Wi-Fi outages, poor connection speeds or weak signal? Then you’ll be pleased to hear there’s a cracking deal on the TP-Link Deco-M5 Whole Home Wi-Fi System running on eBay at the moment.

The deal lets you grab a three pack of the top notch mesh network system for less than £150 when you use the code ‘POPUPOCT20‘. For non-techie’s that’s a massive 20% drop on the system’s regular price. It’s a limited time deal though, so you’ll want to grab it fast before stocks run out.

Deal: TP-Link Deco-M5 Whole Home Wi-Fi System for just £143.99 (use code POPUPOCT5)

The TP-Link Deco-M5 is a mesh networking system bespoke designed to help eliminate Wi-Fi black zones and boost connection speeds in multi-room homes. The version on offer comes with a main router/base and two satellites.

The router acts as a home base for the network, while the satellites act as sub stations, boosting and strengthening the connection wherever they’re placed.

We’ve always found mesh networks to be great solutions to network and signal problems, especially in big homes or flats.

As systems go, the TP-Link Deco-M5 is one of the better ones out there with support for MU-MIMO, guest profiles and a host of security services to help ward off pesky attacks on the network.

The Deco line wowed us when it first came out for its ease of use. The TP-Link Deco package we reviewed, which shares the same DNA as the M5 on offer, scored an impressive 4-stars during testing because of this.

The TP-Link Deco-M5 Whole Home Wi-Fi System is one of many products to go on sale on eBay this week. The retailer is running a flash sale across nearly all its vertices seeing massive price drops on everything from mesh networks to blenders and top notch tellies.

The experts at Trusted Reviews are scouring the store to find the best deals on offer, so make sure to keep checking back with us throughout the week.

