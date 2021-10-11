Why wait until Black Friday? The AirPods Max are reduced right now

No need to wait around for the inevitable Black Friday chaos – you can pick up a pair of Apple’s incredible AirPods Max noise cancelling headphones for just £374.

While that’s still a heftier price that than what you’d expect to pay for a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4, it’s a massive reduction off the original eye-watering £549 price tag of the AirPods Max. By comparison, £374 is a far more palatable price.

Apple AirPods Discount – use code FALL20 The sublime Apple AirPods Max have seen the reduction that we’ve all been waiting for, giving you the chance to forgo their original high asking price. eBay

Was £549

Now £374 View Deal

All you have to do to nab this unbelievable offer is use eBay’s limited time code ‘FALL20’ at the checkout, just before purchasing. There still appears to be a decent amount of stock left for would-be bargain hunters, but it is worth mentioning that the code FALL20 expires at midnight on October 12 (Tuesday), so there’s precious time left for you to make use of it.

Even though there is support for Android devices, the AirPods Pro are very much an iPhone-first device. These headphones can pair almost instantly with an iPhone, and they offer Spatial Audio support that works seamlessly with Apple Music.

But what is Spatial Audio? This is Apple’s relatively new feature for delivering a 3D soundscape for listeners, giving the impression that the music you’re listening to is being played all around you. It’s almost as if you’re at a concert and instead of being in the crowd, you’re on the stage in-between the musicians.

There’s also hands-free support for Siri, giving you the chance to act out all sorts of actions without needing to pull out your phone. Want to get an update on your upcoming events? Sorted. How about swapping from one playlist to another? Couldn’t be simpler.

Plus, this is without talking about the biggest aspect of the AirPods Max: the sound quality. I’ll let Deputy Editor Max Parker take this one: “AirPods Max pack a balanced sound with an outstanding sense of versatility. They don’t stand out when playing back one genre, instead impressing with a wide range of songs. There’s plenty of bass, which comes through stunningly in the ear shaking Xanny by Billie Eilish. This is such a bass-heavy track that it sounds downright bad on anything that can’t handle it. Switch to something more guitar-led and the results remain impressive, with clean vocals and intricate details picked out.”

The only major downside of the AirPods Max was its ludicrous starting price, but while it’s going for just £374, there’s no need to wait until the Black Friday sale – the bargain we’ve been waiting for is already here.