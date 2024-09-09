Why wait for Apple when the S22 Ultra is this affordable?

Apple’s iPhone 16 reveal may be scheduled for today but this deal proves you’ll find far better value on team Android.

Giffgaff is selling refurbished Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultras in ‘like new’ condition for just £499, making it easily one of the biggest smartphone bargains you’ll find on the internet right now.

Not only is that just a great deal in its own right, it’s also a massive reduction when you consider that the phone originally went for £1149 at launch (which now makes it £650 cheaper).

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is now inexpensive Apple might be on the cusp of announcing its latest phones, but they’re unlikely to feature the same value for money found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra right now. Giffgaff

‘Like new’ refurbished

Even though the S22 Ultra has been on the market for a few years now, it’s still scheduled to get a few more years of updates yet, so you won’t have to worry about being covered where software and security are concerned.

While plenty of great phones have come since (including two updates to the Ultra line), the S22 Ultra still has all of the key things you’d want from a phone in 2024 including a gorgeous screen and fantastic cameras.

On the former, the S22 Ultra’s 6.8-inch OLED panel is perfect not just for watching films and TV on the go, but all that added real estate makes it much easier to use your favourite apps, offering up more space for Instagram posts and news stories.

With regards to the cameras, Editor Max Parker had this to say: “Zooming is where the S22 Ultra impresses. The capabilities on offer easily beat the [then] competition from Apple and Google. I’m not talking about hitting 100x – these shots still look grainy and generally are a mess – but at 10x and below the results are fantastic. I stood outside Trusted Reviews HQ and zoomed 10x towards the tip of The Shard and the resulting images are crisp and perfectly usable.”

Of course, this is all before mentioning the S22 Ultra’s secret weapon: the S Pen. This feature-packed stylus slots into phone itself and can be used for doodling and note-taking on the go, so if you’re a creative who relies on their phone as a key device in their production process, having more functionality in your pocket can be a huge help.

There’s just a lot to like about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and unless you’re dead set on seeing what the latest iPhone brings to the table, it’s hard to imagine that you’ll find better value for money than what Samsung’s device is currently offering.