Why is the Galaxy Watch 7 this cheap AFTER Black Friday?

The major sales events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but the deals keep flowing and we’re pretty pumped about this saving on the new Galaxy Watch 7.

Amazon is offering the latest generation Galaxy Watch 7 40mm with LTE for just $278.99. That’s a 20% saving on the $349.99 asking price, or $71.01 in total.

The cheapest price is on the attractive aluminium model with a green strap, which is a colour I’m particularly digging in general life at the moment. It’s the one pictured above and below.

This watch is available with overnight delivery at no extra cost for Amazon Prime subscribers, depending on your location in the United States.

Our reviewer called it a “great overall smartwatch experience”. It’s got a 1.5-inch 480 x 480 AMOLED display that he cited as “a great smartwatch screen that excels by offering those lovely deep blacks” with great brightness and accurate sharp colours.

The 2024 edition of the Galaxy Watch runs on the latest version of Google’s Wear OS 5 operating system (and was the first major watch to do so), fronted by Samsung’s own One UI Watch interface. The watch also has a digital bezel that enables you to slide your finger around to scroll through screens for ease of use.

There’s dual-frequency GPS for outdoor route tracking, and an improved bioactive sensor for more detailed health tracking. There’s heart rate, blood oxygen, body composition and blood pressure monitoring for starters. For the seventh mainline generation, Samsung also added a new Energy Scores metric that helps you gauge how ready your body is for activity.

Our man Michael Sawh recommended the Galaxy Watch 7 if “you want one of the most feature-packed smartwatches.” He added: “If you’ve got an Android phone and want a smartwatch that offers a great mix of design, performance and features, this is one of your best options.”

Our reviewer gave it a solid four-star score from a possible five. That missing star was mainly because the generational leap between the 2023 and 2024 models wasn’t that large.