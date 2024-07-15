Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Whole home security just became cheap for Prime Day

Amazon is running a great early Prime Day deal on its Blink Outdoor security camera bundle.

This Prime Day Early Access Deal gets you two Blink Outdoor cameras and a Blink Video Doorbell, together with a Sync Module 2, all for £73.99. That’s a huge £140.99 saving on the usual combined price.

Save 66% on this Blink security camera bundle

Amazon is selling this Blink security camera bundle at a huge £140.99 discount.

For a hefty 66% discount, you’re being supplied with a comprehensive security system. The Blink Outdoor is a wire-free and weather-resistant (IP54 rated) battery-powered HD security camera with an infrared function for night time monitoring. Each camera runs for two years on two AA lithium batteries.

You’ll get alerts whenever motion is picked up, or when someone pressed the doorbell button. Thanks to that Sync Module, you can engage live view and two-way audio on demand.

No expert installation is required, and you can be up and running in minutes.

You can save and share clips in the cloud if you have a Blink Subscription Plan, and this bundle gives you a 30-day trial. Alternatively, you can save clips locally with the Sync Module 2 and an optional USB drive.

We reviewed the Blink Video Doorbell a couple of years ago and awarded it 4 out of 5, calling it “An impressively cheap video doorbell”. Some of the criticism we had for the doorbell, namely its night time and motion sensing performance, are corrected by the dedicated cameras that come with this package.

