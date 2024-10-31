Where to order the Kindle Colorsoft: Amazon’s first colour e-reader now on sale

The first big shake up to the Kindle range in quite a long time has finally hit store shelves, and we’ve rounded up the best places where you can buy it.

For fellow bookworms out there as well as fans of the Amazon Kindle range, it’s safe to say that one point in time, the idea of a colour screen on an e-reader sounded impossible and yet it is now the norm in 2024.

Following the likes of the Kobo Libra Colour and the Remarkable Paper Pro, the Kindle Colorsoft is adding a new way to read your favourite Kindle books thanks to a splash of colour that makes it particularly handy for illustrations and graphic novels. So if you fancy upgrading your existing Kindle to the Colorsoft, or even taking your first spin in the world of e-books, here are your best options on where to buy it.

Amazon – best for trade-in

It goes without saying that the first port of call for the Kindle Colorsoft is, of course, Amazon. As the company behind the device, Amazon should have no shortage of stock for the Colorsoft and as an added cherry on top, it’s currently offering up to 20% off when you trade in certain Kindle products against your purchase. For those who are upgrading, this is probably the best option as it lets you deal with your current Kindle at the same time.

Click here to buy the Kindle Colorsoft from Amazon

John Lewis – best for Christmas shopping

For those who might be buying the Kindle Colorsoft for a loved one this Christmas, you’ll be glad to know that John Lewis offers a fairly wide return/exchange window for products bought between September 26th and December 24th – right up until January 23rd 2025. Hopefully this window of opportunity isn’t needed, but in the event you discover that your loved one actually had their eye on a different Kindle (or, shock horror, bought it for themselves already), then at least you won’t be left with an unwanted gift come January.

Click here to buy the Kindle Colorsoft from John Lewis

Argos – best for delivery options

Finally we have Argos which offers more flexibility in terms of where you would like to send your Kindle Colorsoft. For instance, if you won’t be at home to receive a delivery then you can instead have it sent to a Argos or Sainsburys store that’s nearer to your office, or a more convenient location.

Click here to buy the Kindle Colorsoft from Argos

