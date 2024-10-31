Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Where to order the Kindle Colorsoft: Amazon’s first colour e-reader now on sale

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The first big shake up to the Kindle range in quite a long time has finally hit store shelves, and we’ve rounded up the best places where you can buy it.

For fellow bookworms out there as well as fans of the Amazon Kindle range, it’s safe to say that one point in time, the idea of a colour screen on an e-reader sounded impossible and yet it is now the norm in 2024.

Following the likes of the Kobo Libra Colour and the Remarkable Paper Pro, the Kindle Colorsoft is adding a new way to read your favourite Kindle books thanks to a splash of colour that makes it particularly handy for illustrations and graphic novels. So if you fancy upgrading your existing Kindle to the Colorsoft, or even taking your first spin in the world of e-books, here are your best options on where to buy it.

Also, if you’re looking to get some more shopping done then feel free to check out our round-up of the best early Black Friday deals currently available.

Kindle Colorsoft library

Amazon – best for trade-in

It goes without saying that the first port of call for the Kindle Colorsoft is, of course, Amazon. As the company behind the device, Amazon should have no shortage of stock for the Colorsoft and as an added cherry on top, it’s currently offering up to 20% off when you trade in certain Kindle products against your purchase. For those who are upgrading, this is probably the best option as it lets you deal with your current Kindle at the same time.

Click here to buy the Kindle Colorsoft from Amazon

John Lewis – best for Christmas shopping

For those who might be buying the Kindle Colorsoft for a loved one this Christmas, you’ll be glad to know that John Lewis offers a fairly wide return/exchange window for products bought between September 26th and December 24th – right up until January 23rd 2025. Hopefully this window of opportunity isn’t needed, but in the event you discover that your loved one actually had their eye on a different Kindle (or, shock horror, bought it for themselves already), then at least you won’t be left with an unwanted gift come January.

Click here to buy the Kindle Colorsoft from John Lewis

Argos – best for delivery options

Finally we have Argos which offers more flexibility in terms of where you would like to send your Kindle Colorsoft. For instance, if you won’t be at home to receive a delivery then you can instead have it sent to a Argos or Sainsburys store that’s nearer to your office, or a more convenient location.

Click here to buy the Kindle Colorsoft from Argos

Other retailers

You might like…

Don’t buy another Android phone when the Pixel 8 is this cheap

Don’t buy another Android phone when the Pixel 8 is this cheap

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
There’s a Henry vacuum deal hidden in Currys’ Black Friday sale

There’s a Henry vacuum deal hidden in Currys’ Black Friday sale

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Emma’s mattress sale saves you from waiting for Black Friday

Emma’s mattress sale saves you from waiting for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
One of our favourite OLED TVs has a Black Friday price cut

One of our favourite OLED TVs has a Black Friday price cut

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Currys’ Black Friday Chromebook offer is a must-buy for students

Currys’ Black Friday Chromebook offer is a must-buy for students

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
Galaxy Watch fans need to see this price cut before it goes

Galaxy Watch fans need to see this price cut before it goes

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words