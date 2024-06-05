Where to buy the Sonos Ace: New headphones available now

The Sonos Ace over-ear headphones are now available to buy. Here’s how to get your hands on the multi-room specialist’s first personal audio device.

Sonos has finally entered the ultra competitive headphones game after years of intense speculation, with the Sonos Ace model going on sale in the UK today, June 5.

The company, more famous for around-the-home systems, will compete against the best noise cancelling headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Apple’s AirPods Max.

At £449, the price falls somewhere between those two titans and it’s likely to be a while before you see any hint of savings on a brand new pair.

We’re yet to complete our review of the Sonos Ace, which offers Wi-Fi integration, and a neat TV audio swap feature which offers the impression of listening to the telly as if you were listening through a Sonos sound bar. There’s head tracking support for head-tracked spatial audio too.

Our reviewer’s first impressions are that the Sonos Ace “ticked off everything you’d consider important from a headphone in 2024. Comfort is good, the design (for the price) is well thought out, they sound good, the ANC appears to be strong, and the feature set covers what you’re want from a premium pair of headphones.”

We’ll have a full verdict in the weeks to come. In the meantime here’s where you can pick up the Sonos Ace.

Amazon

Amazon is always a solid choice for pre-ordering products thanks to Prime delivery. It means you’ll get it rapidly without having to pay extra for shipping. There’s also the option to have the product shipped to an Amazon locker so this expensive audio device isn’t sat on your doorstep all day. Amazon also has a pretty solid return policy.

Buy now: Sonos Ace in white for £449 / Sonos Ace in black for £449

Currys

Currys is a good option as, as well as home delivery, there’s click and collect options at your local store. Then pick up is free. You can also get free delivery if you’re willing to wait 3-5 days for standard UK postage.

Buy now: Sonos Ace in white for £449 / Sonos Ace in black for £449

John Lewis

Stuff just feels fancier when you buy it from John Lewis. The department store has free delivery in the UK as well as click and collect. It also includes a 2 year guarantee on the product and the ability to access interest-free flexible payment plans for eligible buyers if you’d like to spread out the cost.

Buy now: Sonos Ace in white for £449 / Sonos Ace in black for £449

Very

Very also has both the black and white Sonos Ace headphones available to purchase with free standard delivery to a Yodel or Post Office location in the UK. That does mean you’ll have to pick it up. You can get it delviered to your home too, but that’ll cost you.

Buy now: Sonos Ace for £449