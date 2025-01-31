Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090: Remaining stock for the new graphics card

The all-new Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card is now on store shelves and if you want to nab yours, here’s where you need to go.

Just as anyone could have expected, the new RTX 5090 graphics card is finally here but forget having to contend with its initial price tag – it’s difficult enough just trying to find stock for the thing. Because of their popularity, we’ve seen the same thing happen with previous RTX cards as scalpers arrive on the scene, scoop up a ton of stock and then try to sell it back to the gaming community at absurd prices.

The last thing we want is for any of you to get caught out by those scalpers, so we’ve done the rounds at all of the major retailers, both in the UK and in the US, to see which of them currently have stock available.

Take a gander below to see where you can get your hands on the new Nvidia RTX 5090 right now.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090 in the UK

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090 in the US

Is the Nvidia RTX 5090 sold out?

At the time of writing all of the stock for standalone units of the Nvidia RTX 5090 appear to have sold out. However, there are pre-built gaming PCs featuring the graphics card that are still available to order. If you would rather wait for the 5090 to come back in stock then you can set up notification alerts at several of the key retailers listed above.

What’s new in the Nvidia RTX 5090?

Just like most companies in 2025, Nvidia has gone all in on supporting AI features with the new RTX 5090 card, in fact the company claims that it can supposedly “run creative generative AI models up to 2x faster”. While we won’t know exactly how well that claim stacks up against real-word use until we get the graphics card in for testing, it does at promise a major leap over the 40-series GPUs we’ve seen before.

The RTX 5090 can also provide 3,352 AI TOPS (trillion operations per second) which, according to Nvidia, should allow games to run with more likelife NPCs around the player, creating a greater sense of immersion. For densely populated titles like Cyberpunk 2077, one only has to wonder about what the 5090’s power could bring to the table.