The release of the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics card is almost upon us, and if you want to be among the first to get your hands on it then these are the links you need to have bookmarked.

If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that when it comes to graphics cards you have to have your finger on the pulse. With low stock to begin with, it’s now harder than ever to swipe the latest tech, but with our help you should have a better chance of bagging the new RTX 3070 Ti.

You won’t want to miss out on the first wave of stock either, as the RTX 3070 Ti just scored a solid 4-star rating, with Editor Alastair Stevenson writing: “The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is an excellent graphics card that offers buyers future-proof specs and excellent performance in 1440p and 1080p.”

“If you can get your hands on one, we thoroughly recommend you grab one. However, for 4K gamers that want to enjoy ray tracing graphics, the RTX 3080 family remains the lowest entry point.”

To know how you can grab your own 3070 Ti graphics card, just keep reading on and keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

Where to buy the RTX 3070 Ti

Rumour has it that stock is set to drop on June 10 for the RTX 3070 Ti, at 2pm BST (6am PT/9am ET), so make sure that you allow plenty of time in case you need to jump between several tabs.

So that you can get straight to the checkout, these are the links that you’ll need to jump on across several major online retailers:

Scan – Coming soon

Amazon – Unlisted

Currys – Unlisted

eBuyer – Coming soon

Why is it so difficult to buy graphics cards?

That same question has been on the lips of PC gamers around the world for quite some time now, and it’s unlikely to disappear any time soon.

The problem behind the scarcity of graphics cards is two-fold. First, there’s an ongoing global chip shortage that is affecting everything from cars to phones and yes, graphics cards.

Second, scalpers and their bots have made it particularly tricky to purchase stock online. Unless active security checks are used by an online retailer, then bots and easily swoop in and bulk-buy stock in an instant. And demand has only increased with the rise of bitcoin mining, too.