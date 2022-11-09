Where is cheapest to buy God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök is now available to buy, but where can you find it with the most affordable price?

We’ve scoured the web looking for the very best deals in order to save you as much money as possible.

The best deal we were able to find is over at Currys. While the £62.99 price for the PS5 game doesn’t look great value at first, you’re able to knock that price down to £57.99 by using the code ‘SWFNDD’ at checkout.

Similarly, you can knock the £54.99 price of the PS4 version down to a more affordable £49.99 by using the same code.

You can find the link to the deal below. We’ve also included other great value offerings from Amazon, Argos and HMV Online. They’re not quite as cheap as the Currys offer, but are still good back-up options if Currys ends up selling out of copies.

God of War Ragnarök deals on PS5

God of War Ragnarök deals on PS4

But what if you prefer to buy digital copies of games, and are too impatient for a physical copy to arrive in the post? God of War Ragnarök is currently £69.99 on the digital PS5 store and £59.99 on PS4. But there is a cheeky way to save money on these offers.

By heading over to ShopTo, you can purchase two £35 vouchers for £30.85 each. When purchasing the PS5 digital copy, that should save you £8.30, effectively reducing the price of God of War Ragnarök down to £61.70.

You can do the same trick for the PS4 version, albeit with two £30 vouchers for £26.85 instead. That effectively cuts the price of God of War Ragnarök on PS4 down to £53.70.

That’s admittedly a lot of faff, and still doesn’t make God of War as affordable as the Currys offer. But if you’re desperate to have a digital copy, especially if your PS5 lacks a Blu-ray disk drive, then this is still a fantastic workaround.